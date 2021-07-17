Cuba president denounces unrest as a 'lie,' calls protest images 'false'Saturday, July 17, 2021
|
HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) — Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday denounced what he said was a false narrative over unrest on the Caribbean island, speaking during a rally alongside ex-president Raul Castro and before thousands of supporters in Havana.
"What the world is seeing of Cuba is a lie," Diaz-Canel said, denouncing the dissemination of "false images" on social networks where they "encourage and glorify the outrage and destruction of property".
Diaz-Canel's comments come six days after historic demonstrations against the communist government.
One person has died and more than 100 have been arrested, including independent journalists and opposition activists, since the protests broke out over the worst economic crisis in decades.
There is an "overflowing hatred on social networks," the president insisted.
Cuba cut off internet access on the island from Sunday for three days after the unprecedented protests erupted last weekend.
It restored access on Wednesday, but access to social media and messaging apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter remained blocked on 3G and 4G networks.
Social media is the only way Cubans can access independent news outlets, while messaging apps are their main means of communicating among themselves.
Diaz-Canel, who accuses the United States of having provoked the protests, said the "lie" was not committed "by chance or mistake; all this is the cold calculation of an unconventional-war manual".
"Born to conquer and not to be conquered!" shouted the crowd at the rally, which had gathered at dawn on the Malecon, Havana's famed oceanfront boulevard.
Castro, 90, was drawn out of retirement by the gravity of the protests.
Shortly before the rally began, police arrested a man who shouted "Patria y Vida" ("Homeland and Life"), the title of a protest rap song which became the anthem of the anti-government demonstrators, AFP journalists saw.
The official newspaper Granma said similar rallies were called in other cities including Santiago de Cuba, Bayamo, Camaguey and Santa Clara.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy