Cuban woman reported missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police are now seeking to locate a Cuban woman who has been reported missing since Friday, December 10.

She has been identified as 34-year-old Yenny Campbell.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit report that Campbell was last seen at her home in Greater Portmore, St Catherine at about 4:30 pm.

The police say Campbell is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Yenny Campbell is asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-949-8422, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.