Cubans in Suriname stage protest calling for freedom and democracy in their homeland

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC) — Cubans residing in the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country, Monday demonstrated at the Waterkant in solidarity with their nationals, who took to the streets in Havana on Sunday.

The Cubans shouted “Freedom for the Cuban people” and “Down with the dictatorship” after having staged a protest earlier in the day outside the Cuban embassy in Paramaribo.

On Sunday, thousands of Cubans risked jail by joining the biggest protests for decades on the communist island.

International observers said that the protests in Havana are significant, because government critics face harsh punishments for dissent in Cuba, and President Miguel Díaz-Canel, in a television broadcast blamed the United States for the turmoil.

He said Washington's tight sanctions on Cuba in place since 1962 had been a “policy of economic suffocation”.

Former US president Donald Trump had reversed the agreements reached between Havana and Washington under the Barack Obama administration and so far, the Joe Biden administration has not moved to change the Trump policies.

Cubans have been angered by the collapse of the economy, food and medicine shortages, price hikes and the government's handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Just as in Suriname, the protesters shouted “freedom” and “down with the dictatorship” in demonstrations across Cuba, with some openly indicating “we are not afraid”.

Díaz-Canel said the protesters were mercenaries hired by the US to destabilise the country, and called for his supporters to go out and defend the revolution.

“The order to fight has been given — into the street, revolutionaries!” he added.

