Cult pastor Kevin Smith died from blunt force trauma, autopsy reveals

Cult pastor Kevin Smith died from blunt force trauma, autopsy revealsMonday, November 08, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Late cult pastor Kevin Smith and Police Constable Orlando Irons both died of multiple blunt force injuries, autopsies have revealed.
The autopsies on the bodies were conducted Monday at Archer's Funeral Home in Spanish Town, St Catherine.
Smith, who was head of the Pathways International Ministries, and Irons were killed in a car crash in Bog Walk on October 25 as police transported the controversial pastor from St James to Kingston to be charged with murder in relation to alleged ritual killings at the church earlier in the month.
Read: 'Prison wouldn't help him'
Two days after his death, Smith was posthumously charged with two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, wounding with intent and shooting with intent.
Read: Kevin Smith charged posthumously
