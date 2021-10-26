Cult pastor sexually assaulted man in Canada

Cult pastor sexually assaulted man in CanadaTuesday, October 26, 2021
Pathways International's late leader Kevin Smith was convicted of one count of sexual assault of a 21-year-old man in Canada on November 5, 2007, a highly placed law enforcement source told OBSERVER ONLINE.
According to the source, Smith served six months in prison and received probation orders for 10 years. However on August 9, 2017 he failed to comply with the probation order.
Smith died in a car crash in Bog Walk on Monday. A policeman was also killed in the incident.
