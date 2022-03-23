'We are focused on achieving reparations' — Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange says that despite The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Jamaica, the government remains focused on achieving reparations for the nation.

Speaking with reporters during Prince William and Duchess Kate's visit to Trench Town in Kingston on Tuesday, Grange said the visit will not shift the country's focus on injustices done to our ancestors.

“They are our guests and we will make them feel at home, but it's not going to move our focus from the fact that an injustice was done to our ancestors, we seek reparations and we are focused on achieving that,” she told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Although the minister did not elaborate further, she added that this visit is a part of the country's year-long 60th-anniversary celebration.

The Royal couple arrived in Jamaica precisely at 2:20 pm on Tuesday. They were greeted by Rear Admiral Antonette Weymss, Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamina Johnson Smith, and Ambassador Sandra Grant Griffiths, Chief of State Protocol in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Mark Golding told OBSERVER ONLINE that he believes the movement for reparations will continue to gain momentum.

He went on to say that an apology for the atrocities of slavery from the Royal couple would be a welcomed gesture that would foster a “greater understanding” of how Jamaicans feel regarding what was meted out to their ancestors.

“We are not a people who are harbouring any kind of personal animosity, but there are real issues - the history of slavery, the slave trade, the plantation system and the impact that has had on generations,” Golding said.

“I think it is important that there be an appreciation of how many people feel and I think sometimes there isn't really an understanding of that because of the role that is played by the media and so on in different countries and how these issues are carried. Sometimes it may come as a surprise to some people that people here feel so strongly about these issues. So, I think it's very important that people in the UK [United Kingdom] and elsewhere who are watching understand where we are coming from and why it is that there are strong feelings about these issues,” Golding continued.

However, acknowledging that the People's National Party has always called for reparation from the British Crown, Golding said he decided to release a statement noting that members from the Opposition will be part of the welcome party because he didn't want their attendance to be “misconstrued”.

“As leader of the Opposition, I have a constitutional role…. The United Kingdom has a deep relation [with Jamaica], we have a big Diaspora there, we have business interests there, they have business interests here. It's an important relationship for Jamaica, so I didn't think it was right for me to keep away from attending,” he said.

He noted that his attendance should not be misconstrued for his unwavering commitment to Jamaica becoming a republic.

“Jamaica becoming a republic…and being supportive of the reparations movement, is a position that our party has had for some time,” Golding stated.

The visit of William and Kate forms part of celebrations marking the 70th Anniversary — Platinum Jubilee — of the Coronation of Her Majesty The Queen, which will also see William and Kate making stops in Belize and The Bahamas over one week, from March 19 to 26.