Culture minister expresses condolences at Babatunde's passing

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange has expressed that she is deeply saddened by the death of Winston 'Babatunde' Witter, former journalist, columnist, radio talk show host and lecturer at The University of the West Indies.

Witter, who was ailing for some time, died from liver complications Wednesday morning at the age of 64. He was a patient at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

“During his illness, I kept in touch with Winston 'Babatunde' Witter, whom I regarded as my friend, and I gave him support to the extent that I could. I was also in contact with his family members who were there for him throughout his difficulties,” Grange said.

“There was no doubt that 'Babatunde' made an impact during his extensive career in the mass media. We also remember Winston for the resilience he showed coming back from a life threatening road accident which temporarily paused his radio programme but never diminished his popularity,” the minister shared.

She expressed condolences to Witter's family members.

“I express condolences to his daughter, Kadie-Ann Witter Domville, son-in-law Alvin, granddaughter, Kayjahdin Domville, his siblings, his friends and associates.”