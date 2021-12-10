Culvert replacement to be undertaken along White River to St Ann's Bay roadway

ST ANN, Jamaica — A section of the White River to St Ann's Bay roadway, in the vicinity of Pearly Beach and the Jamaica Public Service's sub-station in St Ann, will be reduced to single-lane traffic next Monday, December 13.

According to the National Works Agency (NWA), the partial closure is to facilitate the replacement of a HDPE pipe culvert that has been damaged.

The closure will be from 10:00 pm on Monday, December 13 until 5:00 am on Tuesday, December 14.

During the closure, works will be undertaken to remove the damaged culvert which will be replaced by a 600 millimetres HDPE pipe culvert, the NWA said.

NWA Manager of Communication and Customer Services, Stephen Shaw, said that although the project will be undertaken at night and during curfew hours, the work will be undertaken one lane at a time and the roadway will remain open to single-lane access.

Motorists who will be using the roadway during the period of works are being advised to obey the instructions of flag persons and the posted warning signs.