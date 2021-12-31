Curfew extended in Kintyre/Tavern, St Andrew

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have announced that the 48-hour curfew that was imposed in the Kintyre/Tavern area of St Andrew on Thursday, will be extended until Saturday January 1, 2022.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along Kintyre Road from Tavern Drive intersection to Hope Flats.

East: Along an imaginary line from Hope Flats to Marl Road in Bedward Gardens (vicinity culvert).

South: Along an imaginary line from Bedward Gardens to University Road vicinity UWI Bowl.

West: Along University Road using an imaginary line from UWI Bowl to Tavern Drive and Kintyre intersection.

During the hours of the curfew, the police said all individuals within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized by the ground commander.