Curfew extended in sections of Granville, St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A curfew that was imposed in sections of Granville, St James on Tuesday, has been extended and will remain in effect until 7:00 pm, on Saturday, October 2.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along Gordon Crescent approximately 180 metres from Granville Drive to Back Street;

East: Continuing along Gordon Crescent approximately 150 metres from Back Street to the footpath vicinity the playing field at Gutt Bottom;

South: Along the footpath vicinity the playing field at Gutt Bottom approximately 170 metres from the eastern boundary to Granville Drive;

West: Along Granville Drive approximately 160 metres from the southern boundary to Gordon Crescent.

The police have warned that during the hours of the curfew, all individuals within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

The initial 48-hour curfew was set to end at 6pm on Thursday.