Curfew extended in sections of Kingston Western Division

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The curfew that has been in effect in sections of the Trench Town Community in the Kingston Western Division since February 15, has been extended to 6:00 pm Saturday, February 19. The boundaries of the curfew remain as follows:

North along 11th Street from the intersection of Greenwich Street and 11th Street using an imaginary line to the intersection of Pole Vault Pathway and Collie Smith Drive.

East along Collie Smith Drive from the intersection of Pole Vault Pathway and Collie Smith Drive to the intersection of Collie Smith Drive and 7th Street.

South along 7th Street from the intersection of Collie Smith Drive and 7th Street to the intersection of 7th Street and Greenwich Street.

West along Greenwich Street from the intersection of Greenwich Street and 7th Street to the intersection of 11th Street and Greenwich Street.

During the hours of the curfew, all individuals within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.