Curfew extended in the St Andrew South Division

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The curfew that has been in effect in sections of the Seaview Gardens and Riverton City communities in the St Andrew South Division since February 9, has been extended to 6:00 pm Sunday, February 13.

The boundaries of the curfew remain as follows:

NORTH: Along Spanish Town Road from Portland Road to Chesterfield Drive & East Road;

EAST: Along Chesterfield Drive & East Road from Spanish Town Road to Imaginary Line 'A';

SOUTH: Along Imaginary Line 'A' from Chesterfield Drive & East Road to Portland Road; and

WEST: Along Portland Road from Imaginary Line 'A' to Spanish Town Road.

During the hours of the curfew, all individuals within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

