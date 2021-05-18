Curfew helping to reduce COVID reproductive rate, says Webster Kerr

KINGSTON, Jamaica — National Epidemiologist, Dr Karen Webster Kerr says an analysis has indicated that longer curfew hours help to reduce the reproductive rate of COVID-19, which is a measure of a virus’ transmission.

Dr Webster Kerr was speaking during last Thursday’s COVID-19 press briefing.

A reproductive rate above one indicates an increase in cases, one indicates the disease’s transmission is stable and below indicating a decrease in cases. Jamaica’s positivity rate is currently below one.

“When we look on the change over time, we have shown a decrease, generally, over the last few weeks and you see a dramatic decrease [last] week,” Dr Webster Kerr said.

“This decrease, when we look at the seven-day average, it’s about 11 per cent.

“We are improving, not where we need to be yet, but it is definitely improving,” she added.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton said COVID-19 trends are moving in the right direction and encouraged citizens to continue maintaining health and safety measures.

“We have to continue to be cautious. Hospitalisations are going down, the positivity rate is going down, the [virus] reproductive rate is below one – all suggesting that we [are] moving in the right direction,” Dr Tufton said.