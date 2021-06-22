Curfew hours to be adjusted effective July 1 — PM

Curfew hours to be adjusted effective July 1 — PMTuesday, June 22, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness, says the curfew hours will be reduced to facilitate the reopening of the entertainment sector this summer.
Effective July 1, 2021, the prime minister said curfew hours will begin 11:00 pm on Mondays to Saturdays and 6:00 pm on Sundays, ending at 5:00 am the following day. He said this will continue until August 11, 2021.
Holness made the announcement during today’s sitting of the House of Representatives.
“We believe [Madam Speaker] that this will allow almost full return in terms of business capacity to the quick service industries, and it will start the phasing in of entertainment,” Holness said.
He added that the entertainment sector will have to be reset to operate with the new hours.
