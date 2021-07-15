Curfew imposed in Canaan Heights, sections of Savanna-la-Mar

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Canaan Heights in the Clarendon Division and sections of Savanna-la-Mar in the Westmoreland Division effective Wednesday night.

The police said the curfews will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Friday, July 16.

The boundaries of the curfew in Canaan Heights are:

North: Along an imaginary line approximately 400 metres from the gully bank at the western boundary to the river bank at the eastern boundary;

East: Along an imaginary line approximately 1200 metres from the northern boundary to the Billy Shagoury Road at the southern boundary;

South: Along the Billy Shagoury Road from the entrance of Canaan Heights Community to the western boundary; and

West: Along an imaginary line approximately 1100 metres from the Billy Shagoury Road at the southern boundary to the gully bank at the northern boundary.

Meanwhile, the boundaries of the curfew in Savanna-la-Mar are:

North: From the intersection of Ricketts Avenue and Rose Street along Rose Street to the intersection of Segree Street and Hudson Street;

East: From the intersection of Segree Street and Hudson Street along Hudson Street to

the intersection of Russia Square;

South: From the intersection of Russia Square along Cooke Street to the intersection of

Cooke Street and Great George Street; and

West: From the intersection of Cooke Street and Great George Street along Great

George Street to the intersection of Rickets Avenue and Rose Street.

During the hours of the curfew, the police said all individuals within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

This is not the first curfew implemented since week. The police on Monday implemented a curfew in Naggo Head, Portmore, St Catherine.

Read: Curfew imposed in section of Naggo Head