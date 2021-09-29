Curfew imposed in Granville, St James

Curfew imposed in Granville, St JamesWednesday, September 29, 2021
|
A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in Granville, St James.
The curfew began at 6 pm on Tuesday, September 28 and will remain in effect until 6 pm Thursday, September 30.
The required boundaries are:
NORTH: Along Gordon Crescent approximately 180 metres from Granville Drive to Back Street;
EAST: Continuing along Gordon Crescent approximately 150 metres from Back Street to the footpath near the playing field at Gutt Bottom;
SOUTH: Along the footpath vicinity near the playing field at Gutt Bottom, approximately 170 metres from the eastern boundary to Granville Drive.
WEST: Along Granville Drive, approximately 160 metres from the southern boundary to Gordon Crescent.
During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.
Earlier this week, members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) were engaged in an intense gun battle with heavily-armed gangsters who went on a shooting and arson rampage which left two men dead and three houses torched in Granville, during the wee hours of Sunday morning.
Curfew imposed in Norwood, St James
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy