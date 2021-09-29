Curfew imposed in Granville, St James

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in Granville, St James.

The curfew began at 6 pm on Tuesday, September 28 and will remain in effect until 6 pm Thursday, September 30.

The required boundaries are:

NORTH: Along Gordon Crescent approximately 180 metres from Granville Drive to Back Street;

EAST: Continuing along Gordon Crescent approximately 150 metres from Back Street to the footpath near the playing field at Gutt Bottom;

SOUTH: Along the footpath vicinity near the playing field at Gutt Bottom, approximately 170 metres from the eastern boundary to Granville Drive.

WEST: Along Granville Drive, approximately 160 metres from the southern boundary to Gordon Crescent.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

Earlier this week, members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) were engaged in an intense gun battle with heavily-armed gangsters who went on a shooting and arson rampage which left two men dead and three houses torched in Granville, during the wee hours of Sunday morning.

