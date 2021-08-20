Curfew imposed in Gregory Park, St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Gregory Park, St Catherine beginning 6:00 pm on Friday, August 20.

The police said it will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 22.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along the Dyke road about 1,759 metres from the round-a-bout to the intersection of Portmore Village and Dyke Road;

South: Along the train line from the intersection of the Dyke Road to the intersection of the Municipal Boulevard about 2080 metres;

East: Along Dyke Road about 695 metres from the intersection of Portmore Village Boulevard to the train line; and

West: Along the Municipal Boulevard about 1,322 metres from the intersection of the train line to the round-a-bout.

The police said during the hours of the curfew, all individuals within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.