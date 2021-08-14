Curfew imposed in Gregory Park, St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Gregory Park, St Catherine, where there has been a flare-up of violence recently.

The curfew began at 6:00 pm on Friday, August 13 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 15.

According to the police, the boundaries of the curfew run from the north along the Dyke road about 1,759 metres from the round-a-bout to the intersection of Portmore Village and Dyke Road.

The boundaries also run from the south along the train line from the intersection of the Dyke Road to the intersection of the Municipal Boulevard about 2,080 metres.

The curfew covers the east along Dyke Road about 695 metres from the intersection of Portmore Village Boulevard to the train line.

From the west, the curfew runs along the Municipal Boulevard about 1,322 metres from the intersection of the train line to the round-a-bout.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.