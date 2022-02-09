Curfew imposed in St Andrew South

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A curfew has been imposed in the communities of Seaview Gardens and Riverton City in the St Andrew South Division. The curfew began at 6:00 pm on Wednesday and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, Friday, February 11.

According to the police, the boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along Spanish Town Road from Portland Road to Chesterfield Drive

EAST: Along Chesterfield Drive; East Road from Spanish Town Road to Imaginary Line 'A'

SOUTH: Along Imaginary Line 'A' from Chesterfield Drive; East Road to Portland Road

WEST: Along Portland Road from Imaginary Line 'A' to Spanish Town Road

Law enforcers are warning that during the hours of the curfew, all individuals within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.