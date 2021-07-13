Curfew imposed in Whitfield Town, Kingston

Curfew imposed in Whitfield Town, KingstonTuesday, July 13, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A curfew has been imposed in Whitfield Town, Kingston effective 6:00 pm Tuesday, July 13, and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Thursday, July 15.
The boundaries of the curfew are:
NORTH: Along Delacree Road (from Waltham Park Road & Languard Avenue to Maxfield Avenue);
EAST: Along Maxfield Avenue (from Delacree Road to Spanish Town Road);
SOUTH: Along Spanish Town Road (from Maxfield Avenue to Waltham Park Road and Languard Avenue); and
WEST: Along Waltham Park Road and Languard Avenue (from Spanish Town Road to Delacree Road).
The police said that during the hours of the curfew, all individuals within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorized in writing by the ground commander.
This is the second curfew to be implemented in a community this week. Yesterday, a curfew was imposed in a section of Naggo Head, Portmore in St Catherine.
