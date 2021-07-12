Curfew imposed in section of Naggo Head

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A curfew has been imposed in a section of Naggo Head, Portmore in St Catherine effective 6:00 pm today and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Wednesday, July 14.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along Dark Lane from the intersection with Newland main road to the western boundary (the imaginary line that runs through West Bank);

East: Along the Newland main road from the intersection of Naggo Head Drive to the intersection of Dark Lane (land beside Portmore Evangelistic Centre);

South: Along Naggo Head Drive from the intersection of West Bank to the intersection of the Newland main road; and

West: Along an imaginary line from Dark Lane running through West Banks to Naggo Head Drive.

During the hours of the curfew, the police said all individuals within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.