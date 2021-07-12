Curfew imposed in section of Naggo Head

Curfew imposed in section of Naggo HeadMonday, July 12, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A curfew has been imposed in a section of Naggo Head, Portmore in St Catherine effective 6:00 pm today and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Wednesday, July 14.
The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:
North: Along Dark Lane from the intersection with Newland main road to the western boundary (the imaginary line that runs through West Bank);
East: Along the Newland main road from the intersection of Naggo Head Drive to the intersection of Dark Lane (land beside Portmore Evangelistic Centre);
South: Along Naggo Head Drive from the intersection of West Bank to the intersection of the Newland main road; and
West: Along an imaginary line from Dark Lane running through West Banks to Naggo Head Drive.
During the hours of the curfew, the police said all individuals within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy