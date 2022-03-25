Curfew imposed in section of St Andrew South

Curfew imposed in section of St Andrew SouthFriday, March 25, 2022
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica – A curfew has been imposed in sections of the St Andrew South Division. The curfew began at 6:00 pm, Friday, March 25 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, Sunday, March 27.
The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:
North: Along Imaginary Line A from Imaginary Line B (vicinity Potosi Avenue) to Molynes Road (vicinity Glendale Drive).
East: Along Molynes Road from Imaginary Line A (vicinity Glendale Drive) to Washington Boulevard.
South: Along Washington Boulevard from Molynes Road to Imaginary Line B (vicinity Elma Crescent).
West: Along Imaginary Line B (vicinity Elma Crescent) from Washington Boulevard to Imaginary Line A (vicinity Potosi Avenue).
During the hours of the curfew, all individuals within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy