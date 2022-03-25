Curfew imposed in section of St Andrew South

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – A curfew has been imposed in sections of the St Andrew South Division. The curfew began at 6:00 pm, Friday, March 25 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, Sunday, March 27.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along Imaginary Line A from Imaginary Line B (vicinity Potosi Avenue) to Molynes Road (vicinity Glendale Drive).

East: Along Molynes Road from Imaginary Line A (vicinity Glendale Drive) to Washington Boulevard.

South: Along Washington Boulevard from Molynes Road to Imaginary Line B (vicinity Elma Crescent).

West: Along Imaginary Line B (vicinity Elma Crescent) from Washington Boulevard to Imaginary Line A (vicinity Potosi Avenue).

During the hours of the curfew, all individuals within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.