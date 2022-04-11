Curfew imposed in section of St Catherine North

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – A curfew has been imposed in a section of the St Catherine North Division. The curfew began at 6:00 pm, Monday, April 11 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, Wednesday, April 13.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:



NORTH: Along an imaginary line from No 38 Valdez Road to Lawrence Drive.



EAST: Along Lawrence Drive from the northern boundary to the intersection with Old Harbour Road.



SOUTH: Along Old Harbour Road from the intersection with Lawrence Drive to the Church of God of Prophecy (No 41 Old Harbour Road).



WEST: Along the perimeter wall from the Church of God of Prophecy (No 41 Old Harbour Road) to No 38 Valdez Road.



The police are reminding the public that during the hours of the curfew, all individuals within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.