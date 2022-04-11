Curfew imposed in section of St Catherine North

Curfew imposed in section of St Catherine NorthMonday, April 11, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – A curfew has been imposed in a section of the St Catherine North Division. The curfew began at 6:00 pm, Monday, April 11 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, Wednesday, April 13.
The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:
NORTH: Along an imaginary line from No 38 Valdez Road to Lawrence Drive.
EAST: Along Lawrence Drive from the northern boundary to the intersection with Old Harbour Road.
SOUTH: Along Old Harbour Road from the intersection with Lawrence Drive to the Church of God of Prophecy (No 41 Old Harbour Road).
WEST: Along the perimeter wall from the Church of God of Prophecy (No 41 Old Harbour Road) to No 38 Valdez Road.
The police are reminding the public that during the hours of the curfew, all individuals within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy