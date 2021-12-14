Curfew imposed in sections of Denham Town

Curfew imposed in sections of Denham TownTuesday, December 14, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A curfew has been imposed in sections of Denham Town in Kingston West, which began at 6:00pm on Tuesday, December 14, and will remain in effect until 6:00pm on Thursday.
The boundaries of the curfew runs north at the intersection of Little King Street and Race Course Lane (Blount Street), travelling to the fence line forming the western periphery of the Golden Heights Housing Development, travelling south along the paved gully and continuing to the intersection of William Street and Upper Rose Lane.
It continues east starting at the intersection of William Street and Upper Rose Lane and continuing south along Rose Lane to the intersection of Beeston Street and Rose Lane.
The boundary follows south starting at the intersection of Beeston Street and Rose Lane, continuing west along Beeston Street to the intersection with Spanish Town Road and west along Little King Street from Spanish Town Road to the intersection of Race Course Lane (Blount Street).
The police stated that during the hours of the curfew, all individuals within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy