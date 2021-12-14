Curfew imposed in sections of Denham Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A curfew has been imposed in sections of Denham Town in Kingston West, which began at 6:00pm on Tuesday, December 14, and will remain in effect until 6:00pm on Thursday.

The boundaries of the curfew runs north at the intersection of Little King Street and Race Course Lane (Blount Street), travelling to the fence line forming the western periphery of the Golden Heights Housing Development, travelling south along the paved gully and continuing to the intersection of William Street and Upper Rose Lane.

It continues east starting at the intersection of William Street and Upper Rose Lane and continuing south along Rose Lane to the intersection of Beeston Street and Rose Lane.

The boundary follows south starting at the intersection of Beeston Street and Rose Lane, continuing west along Beeston Street to the intersection with Spanish Town Road and west along Little King Street from Spanish Town Road to the intersection of Race Course Lane (Blount Street).

The police stated that during the hours of the curfew, all individuals within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.