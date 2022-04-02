Curfew imposed in sections of Grants Pen

ST ANDREW, Jamaica– A curfew has been imposed in sections of the St Andrew North police division.

The curfew, which began at 6pm Saturday, will remain in effect until 6pm Monday, April 4.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: along Grants Pen Road

West: along Morgan Lane (Cul-de-sac)

South: along Old Church Avenue and Old Church Road

East: along Grants Pen Road to Old Church Avenue and Old Church Road.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.