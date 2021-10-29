Curfew imposed in sections of Granville, St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica— A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Granville in the St James Police Division. The curfew began at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, October 27 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Friday, October 29. The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North along Gordon Crescent approximately 180 metres from Granville Drive to Back Street, continuing east along Gordon Crescent approximately 150 metres from Back Street to a footpath in the vicinity of the playing field at Gutt Bottom.

The curfew continues south along the footpath in the vicinity of the playing field at Gutt Bottom approximately 170 metres from the Eastern boundary to Granville Drive and west along Granville Drive approximately 160 metres from the southern boundary to Gordon Crescent.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.