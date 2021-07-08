Curfew imposed in sections of Kingston Central

Curfew imposed in sections of Kingston CentralThursday, July 08, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A curfew has been imposed in sections of Kingston Central effective 7:00 pm today and will remain in effect until 7:00 pm on Saturday, July 10.
The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:
North: Along North Street from the intersection with Hanover Street to the intersection with South Camp Road;
East: Along South Camp road from the intersection with North Street to the intersection with East Queens Street;
South: Along East Queen Street from the intersection with South Camp Road to the intersection with North Street; and
West: Along Hanover Street from the intersection with East Queens Street to the intersection with North Street.
The police said during the hours of the curfew, all individuals within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.
