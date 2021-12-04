Curfew imposed in sections of Rocky Point

Curfew imposed in sections of Rocky PointSaturday, December 04, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica— A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Rocky Point, Clarendon, which commenced at 6:00 pm yesterday, Friday, December 3.
The boundaries of the curfew run north along an imaginary line approximately two kilometres from the entrance to the Rocky Point community to Willis Store and proceed east along an imaginary line approximately 2.5 kilometres from Willis Store to the Puerto Penasco Beach.
The southern boundary runs along the coast line approximately 1.5 kilometres of the Puerto Penasco Beach from the eastern boundary to the river bank at the western boundary, which is an imaginary line approximately 2.4 kilometres from the river bank at the southern boundary to the entrance of the Rocky Point community.
During the hours of the curfew, everyone within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.
