Curfew imposed in sections of the St Andrew South Division

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of the St Andrew South Division.

The curfew began at 6:00 pm on Saturday, November 13 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Monday, November 15.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along the mountain range of Plantation Heights to the junction of Red Hills Road with Molynes Road; continue onto Seaward Drive, Bayfarm Road, Waltham Park Road, Newark Avenue, Keesing Avenue, Hagley Park Road, Omara Road; then onto Chisholm Avenue at the eastern boundary;

EAST: Along Maxfield Avenue from the intersection with Chisholm Avenue to Spanish Town Road; continue onto East Avenue, Marcus Garvey Drive to Greenwich Town Fishing Beach at the southern boundary;

SOUTH: Along an imaginary line approximately 670 metres from Greenwich Town Fishing Beach to the Ferry River at the western boundary; and

WEST: Along the Ferry River from the southern boundary to the mountain range of Plantation Heights.

During the hours of the curfew, individuals within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.