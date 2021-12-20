Curfew in Gregory Park extended to next Wednesday

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The curfew that has been in effect in sections of Gregory Park in St Catherine since Saturday, December 18, has been extended until 6:00 pm on Wednesday, December 22.

The boundaries of the curfew remain north along Dyke Road about 1,759 metres from the round-a-bout to the intersection of the Portmore Villa Boulevard and Dyke Road, and continues east along Dyke Road about 695 metres from the intersection of Portmore Villa Boulevard to the train line.

The boundary continues south along the train line from the intersection of Dyke Road to the intersection of the Municipal Boulevard about 2080 metres and went along the Municipal Boulevard about 1,322 metres from the intersection of the train line to the round-a-bout.

The police have stated that during the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.