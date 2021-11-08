Curfew in section of Granville, St James to be lifted tomorrow

ST JAMES, Jamaica— A 48-hour curfew that has been imposed in a section of Granville, St James from 6:00 pm, on Sunday, November 7, will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Tuesday, November 9.

The boundaries of the curfew run north along Gordon Crescent approximately 180 metres from Granville Drive to Back Street and continue east along Gordon Crescent approximately 150 metres from Back Street to a footpath in the vicinity of the playing field at Gutt Bottom.

It also goes south along the footpath in the vicinity of the playing field at Gutt Bottom approximately 170 metres from the eastern boundary to Granville Drive, and west along Granville Drive approximately 160 metres from the southern boundary to Gordon Crescent.

During the hours of the curfew, all individuals within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.