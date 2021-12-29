Current voter ID cards expire December 31

Current voter ID cards expire December 31Wednesday, December 29, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is reminding the public that current voter ID cards will no longer be valid after December 31, 2021.
Effective January 1, 2022 only the new voter identification card bearing the Electoral Commission of Jamaica logo will be valid.
However, the EOJ said electors who do not receive their new voter ID card before the end of the year may request a temporary Letter of Identity to be used as a provisional identification document in the interim.
This document may be requested from the EOJ's head office or from the EOJ constituency office where the elector is registered.
The EOJ said it has so far printed 850,000 new voter ID cards.
Electors are being urged to collect their new cards at the specified pick-up location.
The renewal process will continue into 2022 and electors are required to renew to have a valid voter ID card.
