Customs officers, fire rescue save unresponsive infant on flight heading to MoBay

Customs officers, fire rescue save unresponsive infant on flight heading to MoBaySunday, May 09, 2021
|
BALTIMORE, USA – Three United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers helped save an unresponsive infant aboard a departing airplane on Wednesday at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).
CBP officers Tyler Brady, Supreme Jones, and Spencer Warner were conducting outbound inspection operations on a flight departing to Montego Bay, Jamaica, when at about 12:23 pm, a passenger reported that her infant son wasn't breathing, said a press release from US Customs and Border Protection.
CBP officers noticed that the boy was unresponsive and Warner immediately initiated lifesaving efforts by administering compression only cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Meanwhile, Jones notified BWI Fire Rescue and Brady established a safety perimeter.
BWI Fire Rescue paramedics arrived on scene at about 12:30 pm assumed lifesaving efforts, and transported the infant to a local hospital. The infant is expected to make a full recovery, the statement said.
“This infant and his parents were incredibly fortunate that highly trained Customs and Border Protection officers were nearby to render immediate life-saving assistance to help paramedics save this precious young child's life,” said Keith Fleming, acting director of field operations for CBP's Baltimore Field Office.
