Cybersecurity expert says millions of data at risk

Cybersecurity expert says millions of data at riskTuesday, May 11, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Cybersecurity expert Dr Moniphia Hewling is advising companies and individuals to closely monitor their online activity in order to reduce exposure to cybercrimes and cyberattacks.
Dr Hewling, who was speaking recently at a webinar organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica, displayed two live cybersecurity threat maps, which showed several active cybersecurity attacks taking place worldwide. She said that as the number of Internet connected devices increases, millions of data are exposed which may be used in various illegal activities.
“Cyber–attackers compromise our digital identity on a daily basis. Threats get more sophisticated every day and new ways of stealing information are evolving. Millions of records are being exposed through vulnerabilities and being used by cyber criminals in various illegal activities daily,” Dr Hewling said.
She highlighted some of the impact of cyberattack on businesses such as, a denial of service attack against systems which makes services in accessible. This she said could cause critical service providers such as financial institutions, telecommunications and lighting companies to be offline for undetermined periods of time
With the average cost of data breach at an estimated $3.86 million in 2020, Dr Hewling said that while no organisation is immune, there are steps that can be implemented to improve cyber security and reduce threat of cyberattacks including securing workstations and not opening unsolicited emails.
