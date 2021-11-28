D'Cup playoff spots settled

The teams for the play-offs in the ISSA daCosta Cup were decided on Saturday with the completion of first round competition in zones C, E and G, a day after the teams in Zone F were settled.

ISSA had decided on four-team play-offs for the four zones that had six or fewer teams in a bid to ensure all teams played sufficient games in the truncated season. The continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic saw a late start to the competition with fewer teams taking part and only one round of games in the first round instead of the usual two.

Munro College, who last won the daCosta Cup in 1964, continues to lead the way in Zone C, improving to 12 points after nipping BB Coke High 1-0 for the latter's second consecutive loss.

St Elizabeth Technical High (STETHS) who beat Mt St Joseph 4-0 are in second place on 10 points and they will be joined in the play-offs by BB Coke and Lacovia High who drew 2-2 with Maggotty High. Three schools finished with seven points but BB Coke and Lacovia have a better goal-difference than Maggotty.

Lennon High lead Zone E with 11 points after they drew 0-0 with Edwin Allen High, who ended the regular season with 10 points, same as Clarendon College who lost 1-0 to Glenmuir High as all four schools made it through to the play-offs. Tajaray Mahabeer scored the winner for Glenmuir High who snapped a two-game losing skid and ended with nine points.

Happy Grove Hammered Port Antonio High 6-2 at Lynch Park as Tevonne Miller scored a hat trick and Roy Thomas got a brace as they join leader St Thomas Technical in the play-off.

Paul Bogle High who drew 1-1 with Seaforth High and Port Antonio will also take part in the play-offs to decide which two will go forward.

The qualifiers from Zone F were decided on Friday with three teams – Vere Tech, Old Harbour and Foga Road – playing for one spot as Garvey Maceo are certain to advance.

- Paul Reid