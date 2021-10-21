D'Aguilar threatens court action over mandatory vaccination, urges Jamaicans to sign petition

The Lloyd D'Aguilar-led People's Anti-Corruption Movement (PAM) is threatening legal action where individuals are forced to take a vaccine against COVID-19.

D'Aguilar made his position known in a press release on Thursday in which he also urges Jamaicans to sign on to a petition against mandatory vaccinations.

“Many Jamaican businesses … are engaged in forcing employees to get vaccinated,” D'Aguilar stated. He also accused Prime Minister Andrew Holness of indicating support for this mandatory policy.

However, whereas Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte has sided with employers who have made vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for staff in an effort to slow the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, she has made it clear that the government's stance is that mandatory vaccination across the board is not on the table at this time.

Also, the prime minister has stated that mandatory vaccination is not being considered at present even as the government's vaccination drive has stalled significantly in recent weeks and with just roughly 20 per cent of the population inoculated.

Holness also noted recently that the government was getting itself ready in the event it is forced to defend lawsuits.

As far as D'Aguilar is concerned, any attempt at mandatory vaccination is a “breach of our fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Jamaican constitution.

“The People's Anti-Corruption Movement is prepared to take the matter to court and to build a widespread people's movement against mandatory vaccination,” he warned.

“Please support this petition so that we can build a movement that educates people as to their constitutional and human rights and as to what is the real solution to the COVID virus…,” D'Aguilar added.

The petition has already garnered dozens of signatures.