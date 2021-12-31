D'Aguilar warns 'forced vaccination' could lead to unrest

D'Aguilar warns 'forced vaccination' could lead to unrestFriday, December 31, 2021
|
Convenor of People's Anti-Corruption Movement [PAM], Lloyd D'Aguilar, is warning that any “forced vaccination” of workers via vaccine mandates could lead to social protests like those that have, or are taking place in parts of Europe.
D'Aguilar, in a statement, has charged that the Andrew Holness administration is “pro-vaccination but politically concerned that legislating same could cause negative, political repercussions – especially at the polls”.
Despite his claim, the government has not stated definitively that it supports mandatory vaccination although some companies have mandated that their staff be vaccinated or conduct weekly PCR tests at their own expense. So far, the court has sided with employers, upholding their right to protect other employees.
According to D'Aguliar, mandatory vaccination “proves to be a blatant form of discrimination against the unvaccinated and a total disregard for the science”.
“There is evidence in other countries that this form of discrimination will get worse in Jamaica,” he stated.
“The deeper issue … is that this COVID pandemic is creating conditions for the state to normalise disregard of citizens' constitutional and human rights. This is unacceptable and we must not allow it to happen.
“Whether through the courts or in the streets we have a right, and a duty to put an end to this seamless drift into dictatorship,” said D'Aguilar.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy