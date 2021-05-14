DCS resumes accepting care packages for inmates/wards

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) says it will resume accepting care packages for inmates and wards through appointments come next Tuesday, May 25.

The department said the public will be required to obtain approval from the correctional facilities where relatives and friends are housed before attempting to deliver care packages in light of the Disaster Risk Management Orders.

It noted that all packages must contain general care items only. Food items will not be accepted, the DCS said.

The department said relatives seeking to schedule appointments may do so via phone.