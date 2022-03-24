DCS resumes non-contact visits at adult institutions

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) will resume non-contact visits at adult institutions effective Monday, March 28.

The resumption follows the withdrawal of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) on Friday, March 18.

READ: DRMA measures end Friday, March 18 after two years - Holness

In 2020, the DCS discontinued visits to correctional institutions to prevent the introduction of the COVID-19 virus within correctional centres.

At the beginning of this month, the department had resumed non-contact visits within juvenile institutions.

The DCS said it continues to maintain strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.

