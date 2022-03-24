DCS resumes non-contact visits at adult institutions

DCS resumes non-contact visits at adult institutionsThursday, March 24, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) will resume non-contact visits at adult institutions effective Monday, March 28.
The resumption follows the withdrawal of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) on Friday, March 18.
In 2020, the DCS discontinued visits to correctional institutions to prevent the introduction of the COVID-19 virus within correctional centres.
At the beginning of this month, the department had resumed non-contact visits within juvenile institutions.
The DCS said it continues to maintain strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.
