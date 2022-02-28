DCS to resume non-contact visits at juvenile institutions

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has announced that effective Tuesday, March 1, 2022, it will resume non-contact visits within the juvenile institutions.

According to a release, the phased resumption follows the advice from the organisation's medical team based on a significant decrease in positive cases within our institutions following the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Visitation at juvenile centres is phase one of the resumption.

In 2020, the DCS discontinued visits in correctional institutions to prevent the introduction of the COVID-19 virus within the centres.

To date, the DCS has recorded 1,111 positive cases, 13 deaths and 1,109 recoveries within the correctional centres. It shared that despite the reduced number of cases, the organization will continue to maintain strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.