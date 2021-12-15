D'Cup Group Three thrown wide open

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Group Three of the ISSA daCosta Cup football competition was thrown wide open after today's second round of matches in the quarter-finals.

Just one point separates the top three teams after St Elizabeth Technical High (STETHS) and Garvey Maceo High played out a 2-2 draw at Kirkvine, while Frome Technical trounced St Thomas Technical 9-2 at Drax Hall.

STETHS and Garvey Maceo are tied on four points, one more than Frome who rebounded from their loss to Garvey Maceo on Saturday, all with one game to go on Saturday.

The draw snapped Garvey Maceo High's eight games perfect win record while at Drax Hall, Fabian Forbes scored six times, Dujon Brown scored two and Omarion Irving scored the other for Frome Technical who faces STETHS in their next game while Garvey will go up against St Thomas Technical who have conceded 15 goals in their two games.

Meanwhile, two time defending champions Clarendon College stayed on course for the semi-finals after completing a 2-0 beating of Manchester High in their top-of-the-table quarter-final Group Four game played at Manchester High.

The win was the second for Clarendon College taking them to six points joining three other schools, Manning's School, Dinthill Technical and Edwin Allen who won a day earlier.

Malachi Douglas scored a brilliant header from a cross from the left wing from Tevin Dunn to give Clarendon College the lead in the 13th minute but despite outplaying Manchester High, Clarendon College had to wait until the 76th minute to add a second goal when Jaheim Rose converted from the penalty spot.

Cornwall College had a big 5-0 beating of McGrath High in the first game at Manchester High as the 2019 semi-finalists lost the first two quarter-final games and are out of contention for the top four this season.

Devin Johnson and Mikhail Samuels both scored two goals for Cornwall College and Dane Buckley got the other in Cornwall College's biggest scoreline this season.

Johnson opened the scoring in the 13th minute as the 12-time champions led 1-0 at half time and increased the intensity in the second half as Buckley, who was tripped in the box in the 47th minute, picked himself up to convert the penalty.

Samuels overlapped from his defensive position to add two goals, in the 59th and 73rd minutes before Johnson completed his brace in the 82nd minute.

Paul A Reid