DHQ Carlene to host fundraising event for artiste Tiger

Christmas is the season of giving back and Dancehall Queen Carlene and CEO of Whirldwind Entertainment, Michael Dawson, are gearing up to host a fundraising event in honour of veteran deejay Tiger, who is in need of financial assistance having recently suffered a stroke that has limited his mobility.

Referring to the 90s dancehall frontrunner as someone who is like family, DHQ Carlene said she felt compelled to offer some assistance. The former dancer told the OBSERVER ONLINE that with Tiger's situation having been made public just in time for the Yuletide season, planning a give-back initiative in his honour was a no-brainer.

“Tiger has been a part of my life for a long time, long before I even became Dancehall Queen. Life has happened and now he's unable to do a lot of things for himself. As someone who considers him family and someone who cares a lot for him, I wanted to be able to help him in a substantial way,” she said.

“This is the season of giving back and so the timing for a fundraiser like this is just perfect. This is a time when people come together to spread joy, and who else is more deserving of that joy than Tiger?”

DHQ Carlene highlighted that the artiste has done a lot for Jamaican music and culture, especially in the 80s and 90s.

“Unfortunately his time at the top was cut short because of an accident. I don't think he would have stopped giving us the hits and making us proud if it wasn't for that. I'm hoping that now that we have a chance to say thank you and to make him proud we step up to the plate because he needs us,” she said.

Tiger, given name Norman Jackson, has been battling several health complications since being involved in a near-fatal car accident in 1993. His health condition has been debilitated since suffering a recent stroke. His family is now seeking to raise US$8,000 to help with his medical expenses.

Dubbed '90s in the Morning: Tribute to Tiger Edition', the event is slated to take place on December 26 at the Marketplace Entertainment Centre for the Arts (MECA). Tickets will be on sale for J$6000 for general admission and J$10,000 for VIP. The event kicks off at 9 am.

In addition to their breakfast meal, VIP ticket holders will be treated to an unlimited amount of Slowhine rum mix. Dawson and DHQ Carlene are hoping the event will be well supported.

“Tiger is one of our greats, not just as an artiste but as a person. He was such a good-natured artiste, one of those that you would never hear in any mix-up or anything like that. He was humble. He lived by the mantra, 'it's nice to be important but it's more important to be nice'. Those who know him can testify to how much he has had to overcome over the years. He had an unfortunate accident right at the peak of his career and he's been battling a number of medical issues ever since. He needs us now and it's Christmas so let's just show him all the support we can.”

“I am really looking forward to the support of people in the industry who he would have touched in manys,” DHQ Carlene added. “I know the pandemic has affected everyone financially. Things are not what they used to be but with the stroke that Tiger got, he really needs us right now. It's not easy for him and his family right now.”

Because COVID-19 safety guidelines are still being observed, Dawson and DHQ Carlene are advising the public that there is a delivery option for those who cannot make it to the venue. For persons in the Diaspora who are seeking to support the fundraiser, online purchasing of tickets will be made available.

Persons are being urged to contact the organisers via DHQ Carlene's Instagram page (@dancehallqueencarlene) or MECA at @themecaja.