DPP not pleased with cop in video: 'She knows better', says Llewellyn

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn is not pleased with a policewoman who made a video calling on her to review a ruling that the cop should be charged.

The policewoman, a detective sergeant, in a social media post, made allegations against current and former senior members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. In one of the allegations, she claimed that the DPP ruled last year that she should be charged, but the police are saying the ruling was made last Thursday.



She asked that Llewellyn look back on the file. “I am calling on you ma'am to take a look at my file, either personally or in the event that you are too busy, cause one of your competent deputies to peruse my file, to see if there is justification for me to be charged,” the cop said in the video.



But Llewellyn said the policewoman was “very inappropriate”. “She knows better. She has an attorney, the attorney is supposed to write to us. You know what kind of flood gates you can open? She must do it the right and proper way,” the DPP told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“If for example a police officer, an investigator, or the top brass don't agree with a ruling, and it has happened, they write to me and ask us to review it. Simple!”



Recalling the matter, Llewellyn said the woman lives with her boyfriend who was arrested and charged and placed before the court for possession and dealing in ganja. She said the police now wanted to know if the woman sergeant should also be charged.



“She lives there with her boyfriend and must know what was going on,” said Llewellyn, adding that the boyfriend claimed he had a license for the ganja but could not produce it.