DPP rules that criminal charges be laid against R Hotel; none against Floyd Green

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn has ruled that no criminal charges ought to be preferred against Floyd Green, Andrew Bellamy, Gabriel Hylton and Dave Powell in relation to alleged breaches under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) as part of the COVID containment measures.

However, the R Hotel may not be so fortunate, as the DPP says in the eight-page ruling that "it is the considered view that charges may be laid against the R Hotel for breaches of the Principal Act. Due to the high public interest and the nature of the persons involved, a detailed opinion has been prepared and is being issued at this time."

In this ruling, the DPP sought to examine the position of hotels under the DRMA and then examine the treatment of categories of people under the legislative instruments.

The office recommended that criminal charges may be laid against the R Hotel for breach of section14(10) of the Principal Act for its failure to abide by the Ministry of Tourism Protocols relating to the manner in which the guests congregated in the dining area at the material time.

The charge may be laid particularly in respect of the congregation of some 19 persons in the restaurant dining area. This is recommended, though the DRMA creates an exemption for hotels in respect of the general limitation of gatherings in a public space as contained in section 12 of the Principal Act, the ruling said.

The Ministry of Tourism Health Protocols creates rules regarding the number of people which may be gathered in a dining area, as well as states that there shall be no congregating at a bar within the facility. As such, the Protocols places a responsibility on the hotel to manage its guests and to ensure that there is safety in respect of the operations of the facility, the ruling stated.

In light of the preservation of this provision which was contained in the Principal Order, it will be important to now explore whether the R Hotel was in fact licensed and if so, whether they operated in accordance with the Covid-19 Ministry of Tourism Health and Safety Protocols- Protocols for the Jamaica Tourism Sector 2020, the ruling stated.

Green, who was the agriculture minister, was captured on video at a September birthday party at the R Hotel in St Andrew on a day when movement was restricted under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) as part of the COVID containment measures.

The ruling said "having assessed the case file with enclosures and the legislative provisions under the Disaster Risk Management Act 2015 and the additional risk management measures which have been gazetted in Orders which have been implemented by the Prime Minister pursuant to the powers under section 26(2) of the Disaster Risk Management Act 2015, it is the considered view that no criminal charges ought to be preferred against Mr Floyd Green, Mr Andrew Bellamy, Ms Gabriel Hylton and Mr Dave Powell."

Last year, Green resigned as agriculture minister after the video went viral. However, Green has been reappointed to the Cabinet, this time as a minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

Councillor for the Mona Division in St Andrew, Bellamy, and Gabrielle Hylton, who were also at the party, resigned from several state boards.

The ruling said: Mr Floyd Green, who is an elected Member of Parliament, would have been given a privileged position of benefiting from complete exemption under paragraphs 10 and 11 of the Principal Act in respect of being allowed to leave his place of abode during the specified hours of curfew or “no movement” days. There is no qualification in respect of this exemption. A member of the House of Parliament was allowed to leave his place of abode without restriction.

In respect of Mr Bellamy, if he is, in fact, a Councillor of the Mona Division, by virtue of the list of exempted persons, councillors of municipalities also enjoyed similar exemptions from the curfew provisions which enabled them to move freely, the ruling noted.

"However, it must be noted that such gatherings of persons without the wearing of masks is unwise given the on-going pandemic which continues to affect the people of Jamaica at this time as also at the material time under investigations. The general restrictions regarding wearing a mask in a public space and the limitations on public gatherings under section 12 of the Principal Act are not applicable to hotel facilities given the provisions of the Ministry of Tourism protocols," the ruling said.

Last year, Fitz Bailey, the deputy commissioner of police in charge of the crime and security portfolio, indicated an August 11, 2021 amendment to the order under the DRMA removed the requirement for exempted people like government officials to only move on lockdown days in the course of their duties.

In preparing this written opinion, the DPP said it was important to firstly examine the Disaster Risk Management Act, 2015 and in particular section 26(1)-(2) of this legislation. Section 26(1) states that where the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Enforcement Management reports to the Minister of the existence of a local condition in Jamaica which threatens to endanger public safety and that additional measures are needed to safeguard the public at large, the Minister shall give written notice to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister, having received such a report, is authorized to declare the whole or any part of Jamaica to be a disaster area. Further, the Prime Minister is also empowered to direct the enforcement of any measures recommended by the Office of the Disaster Preparedness and enforcement management, or any other measures which the Prime Minister deems expedient with a view to removing or managing the hazard or mitigating the harmful effects of the hazard, the ruling said.