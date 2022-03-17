DRMA measures end Friday, March 18 after two years - Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the lifting of all COVID-19 protocols under the Disaster Risk Management Act [DRMA], effective Friday, March 18.

The measures come to an end two years after they were first implemented, as the Government took steps to safeguard the population from the worst pandemic to hit the planet in 100 years.

In making the announcement, the prime minister said Jamaicans must now take personal responsibility for their own safety. He said that after two years, “our citizens now know what to do to protect themselves and their families”. He was speaking while making his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives.

“After two years of dexterously balancing lives and livelihoods, with executive powers under the DRMA, the orders have been gazetted, effective tomorrow, March 18, 2022. The order and all the measures therein...will be withdrawn,” Holness said. He stressed that the pandemic was not over, but said it must be mainstreamed into the general, normal management of public health, safety and public order.

Holness argued that it was no longer sustainable for the government to manage the pandemic as a special project by executive order through the DRMA. He also emphasised that risks still remained and said continued vigilance was necessary, especially for vulnerable populations. In this regard, he said, some measures will be retained and incorporated into regulations issued under the Public Health Act, including:

-Persons who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate themselves

-Laboratories must protect the privacy and identity of persons testing for COVID-19

-Handwashing and sanitising measures must be observed

-Mask-wearing in enclosed places to which the public has access, including supermarkets, banks and tax offices will be retained until April 15.

-Mask-wearing will not be mandated but recommended in establishments that serve food, liquor, or other drink for consumption.

Meanwhile, the government will retain the requirement for travellers to Jamaica to obtain a pre-test within three days prior to travel. This will remain in place until April 15 at which time it will be reviewed.

The prime minister said that maintaining physical distancing is highly recommended but will no longer be mandated. He said the general infection and control protocol for workplaces will also be highly recommended but not mandated.

While the nightly curfew will be discontinued as of Friday, the prime minister said individuals should use their discretion and should ensure their own safety whenever they stay out late.

And, while the prohibition on entertainment will be lifted as of Friday, the public is reminded that events are regulated under various laws and administered by various entities such as the municipal corporations and the police force, from whom permits must be sought and licences paid. Holness said the permits will include the condition that the number of individuals in any venue must be below 70 per cent of the capacity. This condition will remain in force until April 15.

In the meantime, the restrictions applicable to hospitals, nursing homes, infirmaries and correctional facilities will become matters of policy at the level of the ministry of health and wellness, the ministry of local government and the ministry of national security as applicable.