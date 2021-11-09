DSP Raymond Wilson injured in car crash

Deputy Superintendent of Police Raymond Wilson is doing x-rays now at a hospital after a vehicle in which he was travelling crashed before landing in the sea along the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway in East Kingston this morning.

Sources have revealed that his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

"Wilson is doing x-rays now, but there is no life-threatening injuries. Initially, he thought he had a broken leg, so he is being thoroughly checked by medical staff," a source told Observer Online.

The police's Corporate Communication Unit confirmed that Wilson was involved in a crash, but said details were not yet available.

The crash caused a pile-up of traffic along the usually busy thoroughfare Sir along Florizel Glasspole Highway.