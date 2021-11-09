DSP Raymond Wilson injured in car crash

DSP Raymond Wilson injured in car crashTuesday, November 09, 2021
|
Deputy Superintendent of Police Raymond Wilson is doing x-rays now at a hospital after a vehicle in which he was travelling crashed before landing in the sea along the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway in East Kingston this morning.
Sources have revealed that his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
"Wilson is doing x-rays now, but there is no life-threatening injuries. Initially, he thought he had a broken leg, so he is being thoroughly checked by medical staff," a source told Observer Online.
The police's Corporate Communication Unit confirmed that Wilson was involved in a crash, but said details were not yet available.
The crash caused a pile-up of traffic along the usually busy thoroughfare Sir along Florizel Glasspole Highway.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy