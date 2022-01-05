D'Yani rides musical high all the way to England tour

D'Yani rides musical high all the way to England tourWednesday, January 05, 2022
|
BY SHEREITA GRIZZLE
|
Fast-rising dancehall artiste D'Yani generated a huge buzz in 2021 fueled by his steamy collaboration with one of the industry's hottest female talents, Jada Kingdom. And the Downsound Records artiste is riding that wave into 2022 which is already off to an impressive start having embarked on his first major tour outside of Jamaica.
Currently in the United Kingdom, the artiste has performed at three shows across West London and Birmingham. With two more to go before he wraps up his UK stage debut, videos of the entertainer performing to hundreds of screaming female fans have been popping up on social media.
In an interview with OBSERVER ONLINE, the entertainer shared that although he had some expectations heading into the tour, reality has surpassed them all as the experience has been “nothing short of amazing”.
“I must say this whole experience so far has been an eye opener for me. I didn't know the impact my music had on people until I saw it firsthand. It was an amazing feeling,” he said.
“The expectation versus the reality of the situation is two different things completely. I expected people to know the songs and to enjoy them but I never could have predicted just how much. It was very overwhelming to see the reaction of the crowd, to hear them singing my songs, screaming my name. It has given me a bigger boost of confidence.”
The latter, he admits, is something he most definitely needed as he prepares for a musical takeover in the year ahead. D'Yani shared that now that he has got a taste of the international performance scene, he is hungry for more.
“For 2022, I'm just looking forward to bigger and better things. Bigger songs, bigger collaborations, just more work and more effort to throw into that work. Standing on that stage in the UK on New Year's eve, ushering in my 2022 doing what I love and seeing the reaction of the crowd, I am going to get used to that feeling,” he shared.
Through his songs that glorify the art of lovemaking, D'Yani has earned comparisons to dancehall's ultimate 'lover boy', Dexta Daps. Hoping to establish himself even more on the local music circuit this year, D'Yani considers the comparison to Dexta Daps an honour but says he is all about making his own mark this year.
“The feeling of being compared to Dexta is empowering and we give thanks fi di reaction. Seeing all the ladies react the way they did and in a foreign country, was an incomparable feeling. Still, I think we all have a difference to bring to the table in this industry. I think I have my own style and he has his. Both of our styles are working for us and will continue to work for us,” he said.
“I am focused right now on taking things in stride and promoting the singles I have out there at present while thinking of ways to connect with my audience outside of Jamaica. I have the support of my team at Downsound Records and that will be a big push. So far all of the experiences I've had in music are lessons and I look forward to learning even more as my career progresses.”
