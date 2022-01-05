D'Yani rides musical high all the way to England tour

Fast-rising dancehall artiste D'Yani generated a huge buzz in 2021 fueled by his steamy collaboration with one of the industry's hottest female talents, Jada Kingdom. And the Downsound Records artiste is riding that wave into 2022 which is already off to an impressive start having embarked on his first major tour outside of Jamaica.

Currently in the United Kingdom, the artiste has performed at three shows across West London and Birmingham. With two more to go before he wraps up his UK stage debut, videos of the entertainer performing to hundreds of screaming female fans have been popping up on social media.

In an interview with OBSERVER ONLINE, the entertainer shared that although he had some expectations heading into the tour, reality has surpassed them all as the experience has been “nothing short of amazing”.

“I must say this whole experience so far has been an eye opener for me. I didn't know the impact my music had on people until I saw it firsthand. It was an amazing feeling,” he said.

“The expectation versus the reality of the situation is two different things completely. I expected people to know the songs and to enjoy them but I never could have predicted just how much. It was very overwhelming to see the reaction of the crowd, to hear them singing my songs, screaming my name. It has given me a bigger boost of confidence.”

The latter, he admits, is something he most definitely needed as he prepares for a musical takeover in the year ahead. D'Yani shared that now that he has got a taste of the international performance scene, he is hungry for more.

“For 2022, I'm just looking forward to bigger and better things. Bigger songs, bigger collaborations, just more work and more effort to throw into that work. Standing on that stage in the UK on New Year's eve, ushering in my 2022 doing what I love and seeing the reaction of the crowd, I am going to get used to that feeling,” he shared.

“Feelings and Senorita were two of my biggest songs last year and are still favourites, still on people's playlists. Having a song connect with people is all you can really ask for as an artiste and I was blessed last year to have two,” he continued. “I just want to keep that momentum going. My overall intention in music is always to make great songs and improve on what I did the previous year. I did that in 2021 and I plan on doing it again this year. A lot of doors have been opened and I just want to seize every opportunity as they come.”