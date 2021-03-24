DaCosta made an invaluable contribution to horse racing — Holness

DaCosta made an invaluable contribution to horse racing — HolnessWednesday, March 24, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says Wayne DaCosta, who lost his battle with COVID-19 this morning, has made an invaluable contribution to the horse racing industry in Jamaica.
In a series of tweets a short while ago, the prime minister extended his condolences to the family and friends of the veteran racehorse trainer.
Holness noted that DaCosta played a significant role in Jamaica's horse racing industry for more than four decades.
“He won the trainers' title 18 times, the most by any trainer in the country. He won the Triple Crown two times, with War Zone in 1996 and She's A Maneater in 2017,” the prime minister tweeted.
“He also won the Diamond Mile at Caymanas Park four times, twice with Seeking My Dream and twice with She's A Maneater. DaCosta has made an invaluable contribution to the horse racing industry in Jamaica. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.
