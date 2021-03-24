DaCosta was 'simply one of the greatest trainers,' says Grange

DaCosta was 'simply one of the greatest trainers,' says GrangeWednesday, March 24, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange says that racehorse trainer, Wayne DaCosta's impact will “continue to be felt for a long time”.
DaCosta died in hospital this morning after losing his long battle with COVID-19.
In a statement today, Grange said, "I join with the family, the racehorse industry, and wider national sports family in mourning the passing of trainer, Wayne DaCosta.”
“We had been praying for his full recovery and I had heard through his son, Jason, that Wayne was regaining his strength; so I was shocked to receive this very sad news today,” she added.
She noted that DaCosta served the horseracing industry with distinction.
“His contribution has been mammoth and his impact will continue to be felt for a long time. Wayne DaCosta is simply one of the greatest trainers that Jamaica has produced and he quite rightly won the trainers' title a record 18 times,” Grange said.
“If horseracing is indeed the sport of kings, then Wayne wore his crown with distinction. I offer deepest condolences to his widow, his children, and other members of the family. I ask that we keep them in our prayers at this time,” the minister added.
