Dacres finishes 3rd in discus at Hungary meet

SZEKESFEHERVAR, Hungary — Jamaican Fedrick Dacres finished third in the men's discus at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial in Hungary on Tuesday, with a distance of 65.08 metres.

Dacres, who was sidelined with an injury earlier in the season, finished behind world leader Daniel Stahl of Sweden who threw 67.71m and Lithuania's Andrius Gudzuis who placed second with 66.71m.

Dacres will throw for Jamaica in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic later this month with teammates Chad Wright and Traves Smikle.